Whether you're looking for emotional clarity or renewed energy, O'Day says the work she does with clients takes a lot of self-awareness and consistency. Your mind and body are probably trying to tell you the same thing, she explains, so you need to always be listening. Sure, there's no hard science to back up O'Day's methods, but we say it seems like a pretty fun idea to get in touch with your spiritual side while working on your fitness. (Two ravens, one stone.)