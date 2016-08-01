The Teen Choice Awards were a hit with fans of hosts Victoria Justice and John Cena, as well as the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Garner, and Kobe Bryant. There was even a cameo from Uncle Jesse himself, John Stamos.
However, many fans on Twitter felt like the award show was incomplete without some of the show's usual roster of presenters and winners. Viewers were disappointed to not see the likes of Fifth Harmony, Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien, 5 Seconds of Summer, or any of the Kardashians. (Though Kendall Jenner did send in a thank-you video for her award). But they also nostalgically yearned for the appearances of yesteryear, from the likes of One Direction to Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato.
The #TeenChoice are nothing without Justin Bieber, 5sos, Ariana Grande, 1 d, Miley Cyrus! pic.twitter.com/aodWlSTU2x— ♛ (@lJadyl) August 1, 2016
Literally just wasted 2hrs of my life watching the #TeenChoice awards. Where were 1d & Zayn's awards?? Cus that's all I cared about— V (@fr3shemmings) August 1, 2016
I refuse to live in a world where there's no @ddlovato @selenagomez @MileyCyrus or @justinbieber at #TeenChoice :( pic.twitter.com/LJKyUn66bh— Deidre Behar (@HerNameIsDeidre) August 1, 2016
Fans of the Korean pop group EXO were also disappointed that the band didn't make an appearance at the show.
WHERE THE FUCK IS SUJU EXO SNSD? #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/2YbfwDJNmt— Ariana (@lcariana_) August 1, 2016
And then there were some viewers (like the writer of this article, perhaps) who were only missing one thing in particular: Their youth.
watching the #teenchoice awards, googling every other person and wondering where my youth went pic.twitter.com/daP5xJ8AFF— steph castro (@fashionweak) August 1, 2016
We feel you.
