What do you get the girl who has everything? How about a new addition to her growing family of puppies?
On Saturday, Kylie Jenner was given a new puppy as an early birthday present from her BFF, Jordyn Woods. The entire puppy exchange was captured on Jenner's Snapchat, of course. She also posted a cute photo of her new pup on Instagram with the caption, "Mom duty."
Now, Jenner's other pups — Ernie, Norman, and Bambi — have a new member of the family.
In one snap, you can see Woods and Jenner's entire squad surprise her with the new puppy as an early birthday present. Woods says, "Happy early puppy birthday!"
In another video, you can hear Jenner ask her puppy Ernie if he "has a new girlfriend now" and even comments in another snap, "Ernie, I've never seen you like this before!"
There are several other snaps featuring the new puppy in Jenner's lap and by the pool.
According to Cosmo, Jenner has named the new puppy Penny. But even if she just continued to call the puppy "cutie," we'd be happy with that — because it's the perfect name for this adorable little pup who we wish we could adopt ASAP.
