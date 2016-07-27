I Went To School With Celeb Kids — Here's What I Learned

Imagine going to high school with the cast of Mean Girls — not just the regulation hotties and teen royalty you find at every school in every city in every state, but literally the young celebs who star in huge blockbusters and also happen to be ruling your creative writing class.



That was my life as a teenager: high school with Hollywood’s rising elite, at Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. And while it sounds like this might have been a snooty, intimidating, Mean Girls sort of situation, it was actually the complete opposite for me.



To get to the exclusive Crossroads School, you have to turn down a dingy alley off of a not-so-glamorous section of L.A.'s Olympic Boulevard, near the exit to a freeway that bisects the City of Angels in half. There’s a body shop next door, and a bunch of other rundown buildings near the school, which boasts alumni including Jonah Hill, Jack Black, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow. But the unassuming setting adds some bizarre charm to this “hippie” high, a place that puts the focus on respecting the planet and fellow humans at its core.



Crossroads students are required to do community service and spend time outdoors on an annual camping trip; teachers emphasised that “smart” can mean a lot of things, including having skills in the performing arts. We also called those same teachers by their first names, which should give you a good sense of the nontraditional nature of the school. Students all took a class called “life skills,” which is, essentially, group therapy. There, we talked about our feelings as though they were just as important as the Pythagorean theorem. My life-skills leader happened to be Amber Tamblyn’s mom, whom we called Bonnie.



When we had breaks, students generally hung out in an alleyway filled with picnic tables, where we ate lunches from a food truck, played music, and waved at the ever-present Toyota Prius parade streaming by. It is a super-creative and progressive environment where we were encouraged to hone in on our individual talents. But it isn’t just a place for the children of elite Hollywood hotshots: Despite the hefty annual price tag (almost £30,000 per year!), the student body and faculty are deeply diverse on all fronts, thanks in part to the availability of tuition assistance.

