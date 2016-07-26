Jenner did document her trip to see two other "supporters" at home and made a stop at Dash, the boutique owned by her older sisters. The crowd there had a more excited reaction, but there is still a lesson to be learned here. One commenter had a pretty spot-on analysis of why everyone was brushing off the social media celebrity — "I think it's just a psychological thing, really. That's exactly how I react when someone hands me a tip at work; of course I'm appreciative of the tip, but I'm not about to jump up and down because I'm literally getting paid to work there. I feel like they had the same feeling; they appreciate that it's free but they can also clearly afford to pay for it without batting an eye and missing out on next month's rent."



I think Jenner doesn't completely understand what it means when she interrupts random people at their places of work. They can't just stop what they're doing to fangirl or coo over a new makeup palette. But it was a nice gesture, Kylie.



Better luck next time.