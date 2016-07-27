When I look in the mirror and the only one there is me, every freckle on my face is where it’s suppose to be. And I know my creator didn’t make no mistakes on me.. My feet, my thighs, my lips, my eyes, I’m loving what I see. 💁🏽💗 #WEWEARWHATWEWANT

A photo posted by Gracie Francesca (@gracefvictory) on Jul 25, 2016 at 10:47am PDT