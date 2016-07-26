California native Kourtney Kardashian has been relaxing on the opposite coast this summer, and we can't blame her. There's nothing quite like the New England charm of Nantucket, especially when you're staying in a beyond-gorgeous beach rental worth a cool £38 million.
According to People, Kardashian and her kids stayed in this shingle-style estate courtesy of Airbnb. And although Airbnb probably won't treat you to a stay in this four-bedroom waterfront property, you could always rent it yourself. Of course, it'll cost you a whopping £5,204 per night. That's a lot of money, but a house like this is expected to be hella expensive. The estate includes a guest house, in-home theatre, and private beach access. And it's located in the Nantucket neighbourhood of Pocomo, the preferred vacation spot of many famous politicians and corporate executives.
Take a look at the gorgeous estate, ahead.
