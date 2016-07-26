Little Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark on Game of Thrones, is all grown up now, and his fandom is not taking it too well.
Some people will forever think of Wright as the innocent, lush-haired 12-year-old who was pushed out a window.
But, in reality, he's a 17-year-old guy, hanging out with friends and even kissing girls.
Yes, that's right.
The girl in the picture is Stella Rozenbroek, according to her Instagram account. From her pictures, it's clear that she has a cool wardrobe, enjoys nightlife, and is being stalked by a bunch of Bran stans.
Some are happy for Wright.
Many were shocked.
And others have been straight-up threatening the girl, according to one of her Instagram captions. She wrote, "just me patiently waiting for everyone to stop sending me death threats xx."
After going down the deep, dark hole of Game of Thrones Tumblr pages to investigate for myself (a pretty scary endeavour), it seems that Rozenbroek mocked one of Wright's fans, causing some major backlash from the internet community dedicated to keeping up with literally all of Wright's day-to-day activities. The world of GoT obsessives is an intense one.
Confusing indeed.
