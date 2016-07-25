Sharon Osbourne Gets Brutally Honest About What Ozzy Osbourne Did

On today's edition of Good Morning America, Ozzy Osbourne was asked about his alleged split with his wife of more than 30 years, Sharon Osbourne. He described the discord as "just a bump in the road." He went on to say of married life, "Some days are good, some days are terrible, some days you just drift apart for awhile, but you get back on the horse." Sharon Osbourne doesn't seem happy with that sentiment.
When Sharon's The Talk co-host asked for her response to Ozzy's comments, she bristled, saying, "'Get back on the horse?' How dare you." But she went on to talk about reconciling with her husband. She explained that she is willing to forgive him for his past transgressions, but "it's going to take a long time to trust." She did temper any overly romantic notions about their relationship, however. She went on to say, "I can't think of my life without him, even though he is a dog. He's a dirty dog."
