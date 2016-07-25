Allow Cara Delevingne To Shock You With This Crazy Sex Story

Cara Delevingne would like to tell you a little story about the time she joined the mile-high club. Or rather, when the model and actress became its MVP.
In an interview with her Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie for Love Magazine, Delevingne shared some juicy personal anecdotes, including one of the many times she's knocked boots on a plane.
"I've had sex in planes a lot," Delevingne admitted, "But I've always been caught. It's super-hard not to get caught."
Especially when you fully admit to your crimes of passion.
On one particularly steamy flight, Delevingne actually told an attendant that she was having sex.
“I had sex in the chair on the plane and there was a guy watching," she told Love, according to Gossip Girl. "We ended up telling the air stewardess what was happening. Like, ‘This guy keeps staring at us. Can you tell him to stop?'”
We can't help but wonder how the flight attendant responded to that awkward situation. Not to mention how Delevingne proceeded from there.
As for Robbie, she said she's not as adventurous as Delevingne when it comes to sex in public places. Robbie fessed up to once having sex on a jet ski, but made sure to clarify that it was "a non-moving jet-ski, but in the water.”
