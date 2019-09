All of this has led to what feels like a new wave of appreciation; thousands of click-savvy millennials having their ‘Celine moment’ and fashion magazines finally putting her on their cultural radar. This is fantastic news, yes: more press for Celine means more of the good stuff for me. But a word of warning: you are Misled if you think you can pick Celine up and put her down like some passing trend. Treat her like a Lady As a riposte to the potential ephemerality of Celine’s public favour, it is time to do what I was born to do: spread the word of Dion, or at least, explain the depths from which she saved my soul. It’s all coming back to me now : I was a seven year old repressed homosexual boy living in Morecambe, a town in Lancashire, who had three pounds to drop in Woolworths. Lo and behold the bargain bin was filled with Celine Dion goodies – how they got there I don’t know? – and for the handsome sum of two of those three pounds I went home the lucky owner of one Let’s Talk About Love CD, and one Celine Dion: Live in Memphis 1997 VHS. This is the day my life changed forever.After obsessing over my VHS of Celine in a gold lame jacket-jumpsuit combo every single day for six months, I finally asked my grandma to make me a black sequinned dress as a replica of Celine’s closing look. Each night, I would get home from school and slip into the long black bandeau-spaghetti strapped piece, ready to give the lip sync of my life to "Let’s Talk About Love". Locked in my dining room, where we were luckily storing a family-friend’s chaise-lounge, it is here, at seven, I formed the basic diva behaviours that would carry me through to this very moment. I listened to that album so much that it melted.