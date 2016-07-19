So, what the hell? Emoji spam is censurable, but racist hate-speech isn't? Twitter and Instagram are different platforms with separate community guidelines, yes. But taken together, what these two stories suggest about the role of race and privilege when it comes to hate speech and censorship on social media is truly deplorable. Taylor Swift needs protection from bullies, but Leslie Jones can fend for herself against racist harassers? A famous white woman is quickly shielded from any hurtful comments, while a famous Black woman has to beg for protection?



Unfortunately, this insidious brand of racial bias is all too familiar. In the real world, Black people endure mistreatment by authorities — and the resulting fear that those charged with protecting them are not on their side. The truth is, the situation isn't all that different on Twitter and Instagram. Social media should be a safe space for Black men and women. It's not.