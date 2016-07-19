Leslie Jones Exposes Racist Twitter Trolls

Ghostbusters has been getting a constant stream of hate because it dares to have a female cast. Now cast-member Leslie Jones reveals that she's been the target of racist vitriol spewed on social media. People: This is why we can't have nice things.
Yesterday the comedian exposed several trolls who have been making racist jokes and nasty asides about her appearance.
Some people on here are fucking disgusting. I'm blocking your filthy ass if retweet that perverted shit. Just know that now bitches!!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 18, 2016
Jones went on to post many of the upsetting comments, urging her followers to report the original posters. As you can see from the selection below, the tweets are truly offensive.
Ok I have been called Apes, sent pics of their asses,even got a pic with semen on my face. I'm tryin to figure out what human means. I'm out— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 18, 2016
Exposing I hope y'all go after them like they going after me pic.twitter.com/ojK5FdIA0H— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 18, 2016
Yep so sad these people have mothers and sisters and aunts. So fucking sickening pic.twitter.com/fEVLEgUfGh— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 18, 2016
The SNL star spoke out in a series of tweets.
"You have to hate yourself to put out that type of hate," she told followers. "I mean on my worst day I can't think of this type of hate to put out."
I feel like I'm in a personal hell. I didn't do anything to deserve this. It's just too much. It shouldn't be like this. So hurt right now.— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 19, 2016
I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart.All this cause I did a movie.You can hate the movie but the shit I got today...wrong— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 19, 2016
Loni Love, Margaret Cho, and Sherri Shepherd have tweeted support for Jones. Trolls: You're on notice.
