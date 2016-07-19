Leslie Jones Exposes Racist Twitter Trolls

Erin Donnelly
Ghostbusters has been getting a constant stream of hate because it dares to have a female cast. Now cast-member Leslie Jones reveals that she's been the target of racist vitriol spewed on social media. People: This is why we can't have nice things.

Yesterday the comedian exposed several trolls who have been making racist jokes and nasty asides about her appearance.


Jones went on to post many of the upsetting comments, urging her followers to report the original posters. As you can see from the selection below, the tweets are truly offensive.


The SNL star spoke out in a series of tweets.

"You have to hate yourself to put out that type of hate," she told followers. "I mean on my worst day I can't think of this type of hate to put out."
Advertisement

Loni Love, Margaret Cho, and Sherri Shepherd have tweeted support for Jones. Trolls: You're on notice.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture