

Shuffling around in a Pokémon Go trance? Snap out of it, stargazers! This Tuesday, the 19th of July, marks 2016's only full moon in Capricorn — the sign of stratospheric success. Forget about finding Pikachu and focus on the power players. Charmander can wait…charm those important clients instead. A PokéStop by the boss's office could be worth its weight in hatchable eggs. Network, power lunch, wow the VIP influencers. That's the fastest way to #levelup to five and make magic with movers and shakers.



The fun and games begin again on Friday, though, as the sun swoops into passionate, playful Leo until the 22nd of August. All the world is a stage…and a talent show, so step up and slay. Bold expression, even swagger, will be rewarded during this solar cycle. But check those egos, too. Under these royal skies, life could get a little Lannister versus Snow. But a game of thrones rarely ends well, so try sharing the power instead of fighting for it. There's room enough for all of us to shine.



