These Sisters Are Crushing Mental Illness Stigma One Card At A Time

Kathryn Lindsay
While “Get Well Soon” cards are always appreciated, sometimes the problem isn’t that simple. Enter Australian sisters Sam and Trudy, who launched Hope Street Cards, a line of greeting and get well cards specifically for those dealing with mental illness.


The sisters began working on the cards after a close friend attempted suicide, Mamamia reports. They found themselves unable to find the words to adequately support their friend, or any resources for dealing with this kind of trauma. This, coupled with Sam’s time in a private psychiatric hospital, revealed just how little is available for those wanting to reach out to people suffering from mental illness, as opposed to physical illness, for which cards and tokens are abundant. The sisters decided to crush this stigma one card at a time.

Sam and Trudy told Mamamia that they hope the cards “provide an avenue for loved ones to express their support, love, and concern in an appropriate, empathetic and hopeful way, whilst also learning more about their loved one’s diagnosis.”


Each card, written by Sam (a qualified psychologist) and designed by Trudy, is tailored to a specific diagnosis, along with a collection of more general cards for all conditions. All cards include information about the given mental illness, as well as provide suggestions for support. Not to mention, a dollar from the sale of each card goes towards the Black Dog Institute, which is dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of mood disorders.

The conversation surrounding mental illness still has a long way to go, but thanks to Sam and Trudy, sometimes a single card says it all.
