These Sisters Are Crushing Mental Illness Stigma One Card At A Time

When someone is experiencing depression, there's a strong possibility that feelings of helplessness might occur and be pretty overwhelming. Let's celebrate the achievements of our loved ones as much as possible - ALL the achievements. Check out our site (link in bio) for the brand new card, and take a squiz at Sam's latest blog post to read a bit more about it. And congrats to you too, friend - you've almost ticked another Wednesday off your own list #achievements #ALLachievements ✔️👍🏼
The sisters began working on the cards after a close friend attempted suicide, Mamamia reports. They found themselves unable to find the words to adequately support their friend, or any resources for dealing with this kind of trauma. This, coupled with Sam’s time in a private psychiatric hospital, revealed just how little is available for those wanting to reach out to people suffering from mental illness, as opposed to physical illness, for which cards and tokens are abundant. The sisters decided to crush this stigma one card at a time.
It's important to support your loved ones in their bipolar experience - in a manic episode, in a depressive episode - in all the episodes. Happy #worldbipolarday friends! @hopestreetcards today also launches a range of cards available specifically for your loved ones living with bipolar disorder. As always, each card is accompanied by an information booklet that will give you advice on how best to support your loved one, and give you more facts about bipolar disorder. You can check the news cards out now on our website (link in our bio) X #worldbipolarday #bipolarday16 #mentalhealthawareness #bipolardisorder
Sam and Trudy told Mamamia that they hope the cards “provide an avenue for loved ones to express their support, love, and concern in an appropriate, empathetic and hopeful way, whilst also learning more about their loved one’s diagnosis.”
Each card, written by Sam (a qualified psychologist) and designed by Trudy, is tailored to a specific diagnosis, along with a collection of more general cards for all conditions. All cards include information about the given mental illness, as well as provide suggestions for support. Not to mention, a dollar from the sale of each card goes towards the Black Dog Institute, which is dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of mood disorders.
The conversation surrounding mental illness still has a long way to go, but thanks to Sam and Trudy, sometimes a single card says it all.