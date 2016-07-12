Adidas's iconic Stan Smith style has experienced its fair share of makeovers, both structural and aesthetic — and the payoff tends to be big. Just when we thought there couldn't be another way for the German sportswear brand to revamp its classic, it went ahead and made it gilded.
The 999 Noble Metals Pack, Adidas Originals' latest capsule collection, was announced last week, and two of its heritage trainers, the Stan Smith and the Rod Laver, were reimagined. The differences are pretty subtle: Usually, the tongue and heel tab on these particular styles contrast against the leather or rubber upper, respectively; in this drop, the colour-blocking comes in the form of gold leaf, courtesy of one of the oldest German manufacturers of gold-beating (the old-school technique used to make gold leaf).
It's a pretty festive interpretation of two classic styles, and the launch was specifically timed to the Wimbledon Finals. The brand wanted to give a nod both to its tennis shoes and to its home country, according to an Adidas rep. So it looked to its own backyard to source the first of the collection's namesake noble metals.
Adidas Originals worked with Eytzinger, a 167-year-old purveyor of gold leaf. The gilded effect is the result of 999 pure gold leaves applied to the shoe's tongue, heel tab, and sign-off. Yet this touch of luxury isn't going to totally break the bank: Each Noble Metals Pack shoe will retail for £109.95. (For reference, Stan Smiths usually range from £69.95 to £94.95, while Rod Lavers are typically £49.95.)
This latest (and particularly luxurious) instalment of Adidas Originals' summer comebacks hits shelves on July 15. You can expect more precious-metal-inspired kicks later this summer, though: Adidas promises this is just the first of the limited-edition series.
