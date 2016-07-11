Saint West Makes Another Snapchat Cameo

It's been a big week for the Kardashian kiddos. Penelope Disick turned 4, and she and North starred in possibly the cutest Instagram video, ever. Now it's time for Saint West to get involved.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby boy made a rare appearance on social media yesterday. Kardashian can be seen smooching her son in a video posted to her Snapchat account, and the adorableness factor is strong. We would not be mad if he and Luna Legend one day fell in love. No pressure, babies.
Sunday's not just for Saint, though. Kimye hosted the likes of Kevin Hart for another round of "Soul Food Sunday." Homemade fried chicken and sweet potato soufflé were reportedly served, proving Kim K may be some sort of low-key domestic goddess after all. Who knew?
