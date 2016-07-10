Let the game of thrones begin! A pair of planets sail into regal Leo this week, bringing out the Lannisters and Targaryens in us all. From Tuesday until the 5th of August, glamorous, amorous Venus purrs with feline seduction, making us all a lot more forward with our romantic game. Then, a day later, flirty Mercury starts its annual tour through Leo, which lasts until August 30. Who needs dating apps? Live entertainment will be far more scintillating with these two sensual planets here. That said, Mercury in Leo is completely cool with liberal right-swiping...but if there are sparks, test them out IRL as soon as you can. The flat, hard screen of an iPhone just won’t compare to the heat of a warm body. But it could get competitive out there, even for a mother of dragons or a kingslayer! Leo energy loves to flaunt its power and turn heads. Sanity-saving mantra: "When you compare, you despair." Instead of trying to top other people, focus on bringing out YOUR personal best. There’s room enough for everyone to shine.



The weekend could get crazy intense! With the sun in emo Cancer clashing with impulsive Uranus in Aries, there will be moody meltdowns and diva-like demands flying everywhere. The friend who is usually NBD about everything could freak out about the smallest slight. (Here’s hoping you’re not stuck sharing a tent at a festival!). We’ll all need to monitor our own “my way or the highway” vibes. Sure, it’s great when we can custom order to taste, but life doesn’t always operate like Amazon Prime or Seamless — and remembering to be more patient, accommodating, and inclusive of others can save the weekend from total disaster.



