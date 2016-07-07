Ciara & Russell Wilson Share First Wedding Photo

Meet the Wilsons!
Ciara and Russell Wilson tied the knot in England yesterday, and the first wedding photo has already surfaced on the singer's Instagram.
"We are the Wilsons!" the new bride posted alongside a photo of she and Wilson celebrating.
Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback were wed at Peckerton Castle in Cheshire, England. The wedding photo, also shared on Wilson's Instagram, reveals an altar covered in white roses to match the bride's bouquet.
Roberto Cavalli designer Peter Dundas confirmed that he designed her couture wedding gown, which featured a lace-up bodice and bell sleeves. Pret-A-Reporter notes that Wilson donned a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure tuxedo with tails.
Wedding guest Jennifer Hudson also shared a snap from the elegant affair. The glamour was in full effect, y'all.
