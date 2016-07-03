Hold the fireworks! US Independence Day 2016 comes with an asterisk and fine print. On Monday, the 4th of July, the annual new moon in cosy Cancer will put everyone in a slow-jamming, sentimental groove. Under these intimate skies, we may be reluctant to venture too far from our nests — or the safe bubble of our familiars. Enjoy that friends-and-family plan, but don't miss out on the celebratory action. Cancer is a water sign, a foodie, and an arts appreciator. Pack a gourmet picnic and head to the beach with your squad. Or get all Top Chef with a barbecue menu, push back the furniture, and have a dance party in your living room. Don't feel like entertaining? Hit the house-party circuit — especially if friends have a deck with access to the local pyrotechnics display. What matters most is that you're with the ones you love.



On Wednesday, cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars — the Bey and Jay of the solar system — get in a powerful formation: a 120-degree angle called a trine. This is a pretty rare occurrence. When it happens, it's all hearts and feels. Paddle away from the superficial end of the pond. Both planets are in soulful, intimate water signs, which means it's time to go deep. With Venus in Cancer, talks could turn to cohabitation, meeting the parents, or making babies. Mars is in seductive, alchemical Scorpio, stoking the flames of desire while intensifying the urge to merge. Attractions that are sparked this week could become permanent pretty quickly while existing relationships could go next-level before the week is through.



