Go Behind The Scenes Of Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $" Video With Kim Kardashian

Leigh Raper

#MILFMONEY

#MILFMONEY


Fergie videos are few and far between these days, but when she hits the studio, she makes it count. Her newest clip, for "M.I.L.F. $," is a non-stop name-drop of famous mums. She told Entertainment Weekly in a statement that it's about "empowering women who do it all." By "all," she clearly means everything on social media: The day after the video dropped, we're getting all sorts of behind-the-scenes peeks at what a blast these stars had shooting it.

Kim Kardashian West, who takes a milk shower and then later wears a "Got M.I.L.F" T-shirt, posted several photos from her day on set, including one where you can see her 10-inch gold platforms, perfect for a refreshing milk bath.
💦🍼🚿🍼💰👅💦

💦🍼🚿🍼💰👅💦


Chrissy Teigen, a social media super-mum, posted a selfie with Kardashian West and Fergie.

#MILFMONEY

#MILFMONEY


The mum squad is living it up throughout the video. Fergie shared a group selfie with Angela Lindvall, Chrissy Teigen, Tara Lynn, Gemma Ward, Ciara, and Devon Aoki.

Milfville. #milfpack #milfmoney @milf.money

Milfville. #milfpack #milfmoney @milf.money


The video has its own Instagram account, where you can find even more selfies, group shots, and mini-videos. Here's one of Fergie and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Alessandra A.

Alessandra A.


Whether or not you buy Fergie's new definition of M.I.L.F. — she says it's "Mums I'd Like To Follow" — one thing is for certain: Their selfie game is on point.
