Fergie videos are few and far between these days, but when she hits the studio, she makes it count. Her newest clip, for "M.I.L.F. $," is a non-stop name-drop of famous mums. She told Entertainment Weekly in a statement that it's about "empowering women who do it all." By "all," she clearly means everything on social media: The day after the video dropped, we're getting all sorts of behind-the-scenes peeks at what a blast these stars had shooting it.
Kim Kardashian West, who takes a milk shower and then later wears a "Got M.I.L.F" T-shirt, posted several photos from her day on set, including one where you can see her 10-inch gold platforms, perfect for a refreshing milk bath.
The mum squad is living it up throughout the video. Fergie shared a group selfie with Angela Lindvall, Chrissy Teigen, Tara Lynn, Gemma Ward, Ciara, and Devon Aoki.
The video has its own Instagram account, where you can find even more selfies, group shots, and mini-videos. Here's one of Fergie and Alessandra Ambrosio.
Whether or not you buy Fergie's new definition of M.I.L.F. — she says it's "Mums I'd Like To Follow" — one thing is for certain: Their selfie game is on point.
