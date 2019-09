A Lot More Yeezy Is Coming Soon, Including Stores & Activewear

Like him or not, Kanye West has been behind some of the buzziest fashion moments of the last few years, from a Madison Square Garden listening party/presentation to a pop-up that was reportedly so successful, it basically paralysed lower Manhattan. It all started with his collaboration with Adidas Originals on Yeezy Season 1, which flourished into an ongoing (and award-winning) sneaker sensation. (Have you tried to get a pair of Yeezy Boosts? Seriously, it's a process.) Well brace yourselves, there's more to come: Adidas has announced it's ready to go steady with Kanye. The brand is taking it to the next level, segueing the buzzy, limited-edition collaborations into a full-blown, long-term partnership.Yeezy for Adidas Originals is now Adidas + Kanye West, "a Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel, and accessories for all genders across street and sport," according to a press release. The announcement, while very intriguing, doesn't reveal a ton of specifics about this new chapter — it's more of a heads up that there's much more Yeezy coming our way in the near future.A lot of details, such as timing and pricing, are up in the air. Here's what we know for sure, though: Moving forward, West's designs for Adidas will include clothing, both lifestyle and sportswear threads (Yeezy for the gym!), and the brand's getting brick-and-mortar stores (Yeezy IRL!). West is also getting his own design team out in Portland at Adidas HQ. Hopefully, all these new resources also mean West is going to make good on that promise to make Yeezy more affordable.