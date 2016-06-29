Daniel Radcliffe Could Reprise Harry Potter Role

Daniel Radcliffe may not be quite so ready to hang up his Sorting Hat after all.
In an interview with Radio Times, the actor best known for playing Harry Potter admitted that he's open to reprising the iconic role one day. You can thank Star Wars: The Force Awakens for influencing that decision.
“It would depend on the script,” he said. “The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.”
Now we just need J.K. Rowling to get going on the story. Let's just bear in mind that Ford waited 32 years before reprising the role of Han Solo. It's only been five years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 came out, so we could be in for one hell of a wait.
In an interview with Radio Times, the actor best known for playing Harry Potter admitted that he's open to reprising the iconic role one day. You can thank Star Wars: The Force Awakens for influencing that decision.
“It would depend on the script,” he said. “The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.”
Now we just need J.K. Rowling to get going on the story. Let's just bear in mind that Ford waited 32 years before reprising the role of Han Solo. It's only been five years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 came out, so we could be in for one hell of a wait.
Advertisement