Farrah Abraham made her television debut on MTV's controversial show Teen Mom.
Now, seven years later and starring in a Teen Mom spin-off, Teen Mom OG, Farrah is popping up in the news with more tendentious behaviour, this time involving her daughter, Sophia Abraham.
Sophia, according to Farrah, is a budding fashion designer and child model. Abraham told People in April that her daughter was "opening up her own Sophia Laurent boutique store in Austin, Texas" and that she had been "mentioned in New York Fashion Week."
It appears that Farrah is now taking her 7-year-old daughter's modelling to the next level by having her hair and makeup done for a poolside photo shoot.
And the internet is not happy.
The majority of comments on the pictures shared by both Farrah and Sophia (yes — the child has her own Instagram account already) heavily criticise Farrah for allowing, or forcing as some suggest, her daughter to be photographed in mature poses while wearing a bikini.
Farrah first uploaded this image a week ago.
Now, seven years later and starring in a Teen Mom spin-off, Teen Mom OG, Farrah is popping up in the news with more tendentious behaviour, this time involving her daughter, Sophia Abraham.
Sophia, according to Farrah, is a budding fashion designer and child model. Abraham told People in April that her daughter was "opening up her own Sophia Laurent boutique store in Austin, Texas" and that she had been "mentioned in New York Fashion Week."
It appears that Farrah is now taking her 7-year-old daughter's modelling to the next level by having her hair and makeup done for a poolside photo shoot.
And the internet is not happy.
The majority of comments on the pictures shared by both Farrah and Sophia (yes — the child has her own Instagram account already) heavily criticise Farrah for allowing, or forcing as some suggest, her daughter to be photographed in mature poses while wearing a bikini.
Farrah first uploaded this image a week ago.
Advertisement
Sophia uploaded a similar one, too.
This past weekend, Farrah shared more images of Sophia, and her followers once again questioned her parenting skills and expressed concern about the well-being of her daughter.
Even more comments are showing up on Farrah's Twitter page, where she also shared the photos. The overall consensus is that the photos are inappropriate and setting a poor example.
@F1abraham It's nice you're getting her into modeling, but in this pic she looks too old for her age. Kind of creepy— Vivi Perez (@ViviPerez16) June 26, 2016
@F1abraham @SophiaLAbraham this is a disturbing photo of a very young child.— Suzanne Zaretsky (@Suzieabc) June 26, 2016
@F1abraham @SophiaLAbraham gosh I thought she was about 25. You should be ashamed of yourself— Louise Mary Fagan (@Louisemavi) June 26, 2016
Farrah has not yet responded to the public backlash over the photos.
Advertisement