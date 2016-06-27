Chlöe Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Cuddle Up In New Instagram

Our favorite young couple is back in business.
Smitten kitten Brooklyn Beckham showed off a sweet photo of he and girlfriend Chlöe Grace Moretz cuddling up in a park. Judging by the position of Beckham's hand on the actress' thigh, these two are still going strong. He threw in a couple of heart emojis lest anyone was still in doubt.
There's just one problem with this photo: Is that a bag of Funyuns he's holding in his other hand? Is he really going to bust out the world's most bad breath-inducing chip on a date? Did David and Victoria teach him nothing?
Oniony snack aside, these two continue to charm. Never break up, okay?
