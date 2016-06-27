According to The Independent, over a hundred cases of racist and aggressive activities have been reported since the vote out.
The first incidents broke through people sharing videos or images of racial abuse on social media. One Hackney resident, who identified himself as "a member of the Orthodox Jewish" community, posted a video on his Twitter page of a man getting out of his car to racially abuse another driver in Hackney, saying "go back to where you came from" and "speak proper English" despite the man protesting "I was born here". The footage was posted the morning after the vote results came in.
"F*cking foreigner, go back to your country": just watched this outrageous racist incident in #Hackney https://t.co/87rqFKIhOv— Shulem Stern (@ShulemStern) June 24, 2016
My girlfriend just sent me this photo from #Newcastle. Absolutely unbelievable #BrexitBritain #Brexit #EUref pic.twitter.com/EhA96ZUHSq— daniel watson (@DWxLW) June 25, 2016
Jenkins then asks him: “Do you think you voted to leave the EU to stop Muslims coming to the country?”
“To stop immigration. The movement of people in Europe, fair enough, but not from Africa, Syria, Iraq or anywhere else,” the man replied.
Immigration. Patriotism. Muslims. People explain why they voted #Leave https://t.co/M2JBQEbEAJ— Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) June 24, 2016
Other Twitter users were sharing images of hateful printed notices that were pushed through the letterboxes of Polish residents in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
these cards have actually been put through letter boxes of Polish families in Huntingdon today. I could weep pic.twitter.com/P3maK1Vasf— fencelt (@howgilb) June 25, 2016
Last night, The Telegraph published a piece by Boris Johnson in which he stated, "It is said that those who voted Leave were mainly driven by anxieties about immigration. I do not believe that is so."
"I cannot stress too much that Britain is part of Europe, and always will be," he added.
For the majority of those who voted Remain there has been scepticism around Boris Johnson for both his impassioned "Out" campaigning and for his potential succession to Cameron as the next Prime Minister. Shortly after the vote, "#BuggerOffBoris" started to trend on Twitter, with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver getting involved via his Instagram account:
A thought for Great Britain... PLEASE READ.. For the last two years, I have been filming all over the world in places where people live the longest, healthiest, happiest and most productive lives studying there food and culture. And now I finish my journey on the beautiful island of Sardinia, where at the end of the day's filming, as the sun set - I looked back and saw the European flag. For me.. symbolic and very sad. But in life you don't always get what you want. So guys, whether you voted In or Out, we are where we are. But at some point soon we all need to come back together and make the best of what will be a very bumpy 5 years. This referendum has fractured Europe, divided families and split the country. The divorce of our European marriage will be very costly and provoke a bitterness towards us as a trusted country in the world...However I do believe in democracy and Britain has spoken. In my own way I will now roll up my sleeves and work harder than ever to make this work. But I BEG YOU ONE THING GREAT BRITAIN ???? Give me Boris fucking Johnson as our Prime Minister and I'm done. I'm out. My faith in us will be broken forever. So speak up people - let's stop being spectators! We can not let this happen- share the shit out of this !! #BuggerOffBoris Trust and building relationships is the only currency that really works. (Tune -- #TemperTrap)
The BBC reported this morning that the Chancellor of The Exchequer, George Osbourne, has declared Britain in a "position of strength" in regards to the economy, despite The Evening Standard reporting the pound hitting a low only seen 31-years ago against the U.S. dollar.
As Cameron announced in his post-Brexit speech, we should expect a new Prime Minister in time for the Conservative Party Conference in October. Until then, according to The Telegraph, George Osbourne has said there will be no emergency budget and that there will be a need for an "adjustment" to the budget, but not until a new Prime Minister is in place.