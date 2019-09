It's hard to comprehend that such egregious hate survives in the UK, a multicultural nation, in 2016. While the open racism will be shocking to most, Baroness Warsi, the former government minister and co-Chair of the Conservative party , and the first Muslim Cabinet minister, predicted a spike in hate crimes when talking to Sky News on Sunday. Slamming the Brexit campaign as both "divisive and xenophobic" on live TV she said the animosity in the atmosphere was palpable post-Out vote.Last night, The Telegraph published a piece by Boris Johnson in which he stated, "It is said that those who voted Leave were mainly driven by anxieties about immigration. I do not believe that is so.""I cannot stress too much that Britain is part of Europe, and always will be," he added.For the majority of those who voted Remain there has been scepticism around Boris Johnson for both his impassioned "Out" campaigning and for his potential succession to Cameron as the next Prime Minister. Shortly after the vote, " #BuggerOffBoris " started to trend on Twitter, with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver getting involved via his Instagram account: