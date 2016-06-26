Legendary Street Style Photographer Bill Cunningham Passes Away

Some legends walk by you and you hardly notice them because that's exactly what they want. Bill Cunningham was like this, and all his life he was able to keep that fire and the perfect distance from his subject, distance that allowed him to do the work that he did. He was always going, going, going, rain, snow, heat, always smiling. He is a role model for many photographers, and definitely for me, though I always knew I could never touch that level of dedication - and of selflessness. So at the shows, I used to let him go go go and just tried to not get in his way, that was the best way to show him all the good things I thought about him... Because as you can imagine, he didn't care for a selfie. Goodbye Bill, you will be missed. Photo by @thesartorialist who loved taking photos of Bill... #BillCunningham

A photo posted by Garance Doré (@garancedore) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT