The news coming in about Glastonbury is less than ideal: endless traffic, muddy pitching fields and, well, clouds that look suspiciously like rain clouds.
But this is no time for Debbie Downers; it is not the Glastonbury way. As Mary Poppins sang: “In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun” so while *insert someone better than you* is driving/ putting up the tent/ blowing up the airbed, download these five apps to brighten up your festival photos.
Torch light, iPhone + filter app, action!
But this is no time for Debbie Downers; it is not the Glastonbury way. As Mary Poppins sang: “In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun” so while *insert someone better than you* is driving/ putting up the tent/ blowing up the airbed, download these five apps to brighten up your festival photos.
Torch light, iPhone + filter app, action!
1. Motion Still
This brand new app lets you turn live photos into gifs. Here's an optimistically grassy example...
This brand new app lets you turn live photos into gifs. Here's an optimistically grassy example...
Advertisement
2. Boomerang
Boomerang is still all over our Instagram feeds and Whatsapp threads. Here's Kendall doing the "shaggy shag"...
3. Giphy Cam
Musician @JackGarratt (performing this weekend) using one of the special edition Hunter filters available on the Giphy Cam app from today until Sunday.
PS: If you post using the hashtag #Beaheadliner and tag @HunterBoots, you could win loads of Hunter festival gear to see you through summer.
This Friday. @GlastoFest. 6:10pm. John Peel Stage. This will be my mood until then. pic.twitter.com/ohD94zMmFl— Jack Garratt (@JackGarratt) June 21, 2016
4. Hyperlapse
Good for fast timelapse videos walking through the camp! Or just "being goofy" like model @MacyJLee here...
5. Face Tune
Selfie editing? Kim Kardashian? We can't verify she's using the Face Tune app here but she's definitely looking her Hollywood best in this self-portrait – something that could serve you well after four days on half a shower.
Selfie editing? Kim Kardashian? We can't verify she's using the Face Tune app here but she's definitely looking her Hollywood best in this self-portrait – something that could serve you well after four days on half a shower.
We also highly recommend the Glastonbury Festival 2016 app, which keeps you up to speed on news, lineups and the exact locations of your friends.
Advertisement