There are two things that make this song, and its singer, so terrifying. First of all, Claude Frollo might be the first Disney villain who doesn't think he is one. Ursula doesn't really think she's helping Ariel find true love. Scar might think he is the better ruler of the pack, but he knows he's doing the whole fratricide thing for his own gain. But, eerily, Frollo sings (to the Virgin Mary, NBD), "You know I am a righteous man, of my virtue I am justly proud." He truly believes all he does, from the murder of innocent people to the psychological torture of the man he would have murdered as an infant, is the right thing to do. He thinks he's the good guy.