Not long to go now. At 7am tomorrow morning, the polling stations will open and the public will decide if Britain should remain in or leave the European Union. Chances are you’ve decided how you’re going to vote. But with the latest polls suggesting 51% in the remain camp and 49% voting to leave, it’s certainly going to be a tight race.
If you’re still undecided then can we suggest this superb, balanced podcast, Break Up Or Make Up, produced by Radio Wolfgang and hosted by Rick Edwards?
But how are the stars voting? It seems like celebs have been more vocal about this political decision than any other in recent history, with many of them passionately campaigning for in or out.
So take a look. And you never know, maybe it will help you make up your mind.
