Brooklyn Beckham Posts Lovesick Ode To Chloë Grace Moretz

Remember being a teenager and experiencing your first love? The heady waves of emotion, the cruel pangs of longing? Brooklyn Beckham appears to be all about that right now.
The 17-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham posted a lovesick tribute to girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz. It seems the two haven't been getting much quality time together lately, and Baby Becks is bummed out.
Here's the sweet photo he shared of his actress love yesterday.
The 17-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham posted a lovesick tribute to girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz. It seems the two haven't been getting much quality time together lately, and Baby Becks is bummed out.
Here's the sweet photo he shared of his actress love yesterday.
Moretz, meanwhile, seems to be coping just fine. Nothing like fried chicken and waffles to ease a case of romantic longing.
Cheer up, kiddos. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
Advertisement