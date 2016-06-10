Like overalls and velcro sneakers, you're never too old for a little touch of Disney magic in your wardrobe. And, that explains why two of your favorite American-classic brands have joined forces: On June 17th, Disney and Coach are launching a limited-edition collection featuring Mickey Mouse designs on everything from Coach's leather goods to ready-to-wear, and beyond. To be sold on coach.com and at Coach stores worldwide, the collaboration is a part of Coach's larger initiative of celebrating American pop culture and its own 75th anniversary. If you're in New York City or Paris, you're in luck, because you can actually shop it starting today at Coach's SoHo store and at Colette.
As for the line itself, prepare to get the best of both brands, and there's something for fashion fans and Disney fans alike — think classic Coach bag silhouettes with specially-created Mickey Mouse sketches made by Disney animators (and yes, even one style with big, round Mickey ears). “Mickey Mouse is one of my earliest memories of American pop — his nostalgic charm, cheekiness, individuality and inherent cool make for the ultimate American icon,” says Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.
And, bags aren't the only goodies you can look forward to from this sure-to-sell-out collab. Other items include graphic tees; sneakers featuring Coach’s signature hangtag playfully redesigned in the shape of Mickey’s ears; a punky, studded biker jacket; oversized Mickey dolls and shearling beanbags (#need). “I’ve always seen Mickey as a playful rebel at heart and a timeless symbol of joy and creativity. That spirit reinforces the new youthful perspective we are bringing to luxury at Coach,” he adds.
But, perhaps what we love most about the collection is that it allows us to tap into some childhood nostalgia while still looking classic and polished. So to plan out what you're going to scoop up, click on for an exclusive look at some of our favourite pieces, and don't forget to set up a calendar alert for when it all drops on the 17th.
As for the line itself, prepare to get the best of both brands, and there's something for fashion fans and Disney fans alike — think classic Coach bag silhouettes with specially-created Mickey Mouse sketches made by Disney animators (and yes, even one style with big, round Mickey ears). “Mickey Mouse is one of my earliest memories of American pop — his nostalgic charm, cheekiness, individuality and inherent cool make for the ultimate American icon,” says Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.
And, bags aren't the only goodies you can look forward to from this sure-to-sell-out collab. Other items include graphic tees; sneakers featuring Coach’s signature hangtag playfully redesigned in the shape of Mickey’s ears; a punky, studded biker jacket; oversized Mickey dolls and shearling beanbags (#need). “I’ve always seen Mickey as a playful rebel at heart and a timeless symbol of joy and creativity. That spirit reinforces the new youthful perspective we are bringing to luxury at Coach,” he adds.
But, perhaps what we love most about the collection is that it allows us to tap into some childhood nostalgia while still looking classic and polished. So to plan out what you're going to scoop up, click on for an exclusive look at some of our favourite pieces, and don't forget to set up a calendar alert for when it all drops on the 17th.