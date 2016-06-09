The One Reason Ellen DeGeneres Would Leave Portia De Rossi

At the premiere for her upcoming movie Finding Dory, ET asked Ellen DeGeneres whether or not Portia de Rossi had her practice Dory's voice at home. "I will be honest, no," DeGeneres replied. "That would be very weird. I think I would leave her. That would be the end of our relationship."
She really wasn't feeling this idea. She went on to say it would be "horrible" to get that request from her wife. "She's not a child...[she's not like,] 'Talk whale to me! Dance for me!' She doesn't do any of those things," DeGeneres said. "That would be bad if she said 'dance' and 'talk whale' at the same time."
Who can blame her? Ellen is probably all danced out from her show as it is — and hey, we all have our deal breakers.
She really wasn't feeling this idea. She went on to say it would be "horrible" to get that request from her wife. "She's not a child...[she's not like,] 'Talk whale to me! Dance for me!' She doesn't do any of those things," DeGeneres said. "That would be bad if she said 'dance' and 'talk whale' at the same time."
Who can blame her? Ellen is probably all danced out from her show as it is — and hey, we all have our deal breakers.
Advertisement