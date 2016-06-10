Blake Lively's gowns at Cannes last month drew comparisons to Cinderella and Elsa from Frozen. But, once upon a time, the actress was all about Ariel.
Lively shared an adorable #TBT yesterday documenting her love for all things Disney. In the photo, Baby Blake's wearing a palm tree one-piece and a hot pink scrunchie as she poses with Little Mermaid characters like Ariel, Sebastian, and Flounder.
Replace those beloved creatures with bloodthirsty sharks, and you've pretty much got the trailer for The Shallows. Talk about being a poor, unfortunate soul.
It's not the first time Lively paid tribute to the Disney film, though. Remember her recent Ursula shot-out? Now we just need Ryan Reynolds to don a Prince Eric costume.
