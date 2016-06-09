The Real O'Neals actor Noah Galvin, 22, did the opposite of censor himself during a recent interview with Vulture. The young star was super candid about his thoughts on the gay community in Hollywood, an allegedly predatory director, and certain actors who have come out in a way that he deems evasive, among other things.
Specifically, Galvin called out Arrow and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes for being noncommittal about his sexual preferences instead of firmly stating that he is gay.
"That's not coming out," Galvin said of Haynes recent comments on his sexuality. "That's fucking pussy bullshit. That's like, enough people assume that I sleep with men, so I'm just going to slightly confirm the fact that I've sucked a dick or two. That's not doing anything for the little gays but giving them more masturbation material."
Galvin also said that X-Men director Bryan Singer, "likes to invite little boys over to his pool and diddle them in the fucking dark of night," and that Galvin himself has been taken out of consideration for parts because he is openly gay.
Are his statements remarkably frank? They sure are. But is there ever any real, good reason to shame other people for how they go about sharing their sexuality with the world? Nope. Points for candour, in this case, but none for sensitivity when it comes to a complex, personal decision.
