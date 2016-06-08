Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Finalised Divorce With A Visit To A Strip Club

While their split had some rocky moments, Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are putting on a united front. And no, they're not getting back together.
The rapper and the newly-minted reality star have finalised their divorce, and it didn't end in a fight or Waiting to Exhale-style automobile bonfire. According to TMZ, the exes, who will share custody of 3-year-old Sebastian, hit up a strip club to mark the occasion.
To be clear, they weren't celebrating their divorce. Allow Rose to explain.
Too much fun with my Ex hubby last night & no we didn't celebrate our divorce we celebrated our love 4 each other cuz that never goes away❤️— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 7, 2016
The former couple reportedly had a pre-nuptial agreement. Under its terms, Rose will receive £700,000, plus child support. Khalifa will keep their Pennsylvania home and 10 of his vehicles. As for the strippers they met during their celebrations, well, that's their business.
