There are many reasons for which I would have loved to date a guy with a former Spice Girl as a mother. First of all, I loved the Spice Girls. Their songs and dance moves stirred me to my core. Second of all, he would have had four other equally cool Spice Aunts.
Third of all, he would totally appreciate empowered women. And Chloë Grace Moretz just confirmed it. After leaving the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles following a Hillary Clinton fundraiser, Moretz told Access Hollywood that her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, 17, fully supports her work with Hillary Clinton. One of the main reasons? His cool mum, Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice.
“I think he’s used to powerful women in his life. I mean his mum is a very powerful woman,” she said. “I think he admires kind of what I stand for and he’s always like, ‘Go do your political thing, Chloë!’ So it's good.”
Posh Spice knows how to raise 'em.
