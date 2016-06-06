What We're Buying From Zara For Summer '16

If there's one season that has us running to Zara on a weekly basis, it's sweet summertime. After a long, cold winter and a short-lived spring, our social calendars are getting booked up now that warm weather has arrived — and that always warrants a few quick (but plentiful) trips to our favorite fast-fashion powerhouse. A new suit for a last-minute weekend beach trip? A dress for yet another hen do or summer barbecue? You can bet we're making a bee-line to the nearest location for any and all engagements.



Part of what we love about Zara is just how reliable it can be: How it always seems to have some piece that's perfect for those nothing-to-wear occasions. To make that accessibility even easier, we're putting all the store's best summer buys in one place. Check this space from now through September for a weekly refresh on the best Zara items that will satisfy all your #SummerSixteen needs.