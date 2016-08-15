Story from Shopping

What We're Buying From Zara For Summer '16

Alyssa Coscarelli
This post was originally published on June 14th.

If there's one season that has us running to Zara on a weekly basis, it's sweet summertime. After a long, cold winter and a short-lived spring, our social calendars are getting booked up now that warm weather has arrived — and that always warrants a few quick (but plentiful) trips to our favorite fast-fashion powerhouse. A new suit for a last-minute weekend beach trip? A dress for yet another bachelorette party or summer barbecue? You can bet we're making a bee-line to the nearest location for any and all engagements.

Part of what we love about Zara is just how reliable it can be: How it always seems to have some piece that's perfect for those nothing-to-wear occasions. To make that accessibility even easier, we're putting all the store's best summer buys in one place. Check this space from now through September for a weekly refresh on the best Zara items that will satisfy all your #SummerSixteen needs.

