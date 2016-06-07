Saint West is just 6-months-old, but he already owns more designer pieces than most people do in their lifetimes. He is, after all, the son of a fashion designer and a fashionista — so don't feel too bad about being out-swagged by a baby. On Wednesday, his mom, Kim Kardashian West, offered a sneak-peek inside her second child's wardrobe on her website.
"Saint has so many amazing designer pieces already!!!" wrote the proud mum. "Many of them are inspired by his dad, so I think it's appropriate to share them with you guys during The Week in Kanye!" (What, you didn't know that was happening this week? ) "These are some of my faves," she added. Enjoy the view.
A teeny-tiny bomber jacket with the lining signed by Ralph Lauren himself.
Itty-bitty Yeezy 350s. According to Kim, Yeezys for kids are coming soon!
A dainty, gold-chain necklace to match his dad's.
And custom-made mother-son bomber jackets.
Now, get back to work and make some money, so you can one day live like a Saint.
