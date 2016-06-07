Even Helen Mirren has weighed in on Kim Kardashian's propensity to take nude selfies. Mirren gave the reality star her approval, but others have been less enthusiastic. So, what does Kardashian herself make of all the fuss?
Kardashian addressed the criticism her racy selfies have received in an interview with the Recode Decode podcast with Kara Swisher. According to her, she's doing her own thing and "really doesn't care" if others aren't feeling it.
"My personality has never been, 'I’m such a feminist and follow me and be naked!'" Kardashian, whose Webbys acceptance speech was "nude selfies 'til I die," said. "If you are conservative and that’s how you are comfortable, more power to you. I respect you. You don’t have to look at what I do.
"I truly was baffled when people still cared," she added of her most recent selfies. "They have seen me naked 500 times. The censor bar literally was probably more covered than a bikini. I could not grasp how people were so outraged."
Ultimately, she's not bowing down to the haters.
"I have such a thick skin," she said. "I've been in the business for a long time, and there's always been a lot of haters in the work that I do. People used to always say, 'Don't read the magazines. Don't pay attention,' and it was so hard. I used to say I didn't but I really still cared. I'm at a point where I really don't care so it doesn't affect me."
Listen to her interview below.
