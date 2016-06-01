Let the #twinning commence! June is Gemini season, the month for flocking with our kindred spirits and doubling up for success. Platonic partnerships are Gemini's domain. Think: siblings, coworkers, creative collaborators, and nabes. Flip on the searchlight and find the Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner to your Gigi Hadid. The new moon in Gemini on the 4th will get us all in the mood to socialize. Use this time to talk to strangers and network. Stylish, cultured Venus cruises alongside the sun for almost the entire month, too, encouraging fierce displays of fashion, and a fearless expression (or enjoyment) of the arts.



The sun-Venus hookup is certainly great for flirting and romance, too! There's just one hitch: Venus' cosmic companion, Mars, is retrograde until June 29 — and in ultra-intense Scorpio to boot. Feelings could run hot, then cold, then blazing again, and the green-eyed monster could make unceremonious cameos all month. Pause for a beat when you feel the heat, because jumping to conclusions — or into bed — could bring regrets.



Summer officially begins with the solstice on the 20th, when the sun sails into Cancer for a month. Break out the beach umbrellas and spring for the pool pass. With water sign Cancer ruling the skies, hydrotherapy soothes the soul. There's also a full moon in Sagittarius on the 20th, the sign of the traveler and multi-culti mingler. Bonus: This full moon is a blue moon, the second in a row (since May 21) to light up Sagittarius. Vacation plans could come together beautifully! Also, this full moon helps us all speak our truth. Just try to use a little tact — especially as the sun heads into sensitive Cancer — so important messages don't get lost in translation.



