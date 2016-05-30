Why Iceland Should Be Your Next Big Vacation

Iceland might not be the first place you think of when planning your next vacation, but these pictures might just change your mind.
To paraphrase Shakespeare, Iceland might be small, but Iceland is fierce.
The island nation is often referred to as the "Land of Fire and Ice." Why? In Iceland, you can visit a glacier and also come close to some of the most active volcanoes in the world.
There are beaches with black sand and vast open lands filled with flowers.
Visit at the right time and the sky will be a rainbow of colours, courtesy the northern lights. At other times, Iceland's position close to the Arctic Circle will mean 24 hours of daylight.
Click through to see some of the awesomeness that awaits.