Kylie Jenner just made an appearance on PartyNextDoor's Snapchat and we are all kinds of curious about what's going on with the rumoured new couple.
The rapper shared a short video to his Snapchat and Instagram accounts Saturday morning (or late Friday night, really) explaining his feelings to the clearly annoyed Jenner.
At 6:21 a.m. on Saturday morning, PND appeared on Jenner's Snapchat, singing to the beauty mogul while playing the piano (aww).
Jenner met PartyNextDoor when she and her sister, Kendall, appeared in the 2014 music video for his single, "Recognize." They've been friends ever since, but they've only been showing up on each other's social media accounts since Jenner's split from Tyga. Two weeks ago, Kylie's arm and diamond-studded watch made an appearance on PND's Insta.
Are they or aren't they? Who knows? But we're sure that if they are, they'll make it official on Snapchat or Instagram soon enough.
