The Not-So-Secret Sex Lives Of Women Over 60

Our news feeds (including, admittedly, this site) are riddled with think-pieces on the love and sex lives of the 18-to-45 set. Our mothers and grandmothers pioneered the sexual revolution, but now we, their collective daughters, actually have very little idea of what they struggle with and what they delight in when it comes to sex and relationships. We don't really know what to expect from our bodies or libidos as we age.
As a married woman approaching her mid-30s, I have a lot of questions. Will I still be having sex when I’m 75? Beyond that, will I still enjoy it? What will it be like? What if I get divorced? What is the dating landscape like for a septuagenarian? What do I have to look forward to, and what should I be aware of as I get older?
In an effort to answer some of these questions, we tracked down six delightful women between the ages of 62 and 79 who were willing to speak about their sexuality and how it has changed and progressed over time. Gay, straight, trans, black, white, single, married — they have all lived vastly different lives. But they seem to agree on one thing: Sex doesn't have to stop just because you get older. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
We conducted the interviews ahead over the course of several months, culminating with an original shoot in Los Angeles. Click through to hear what these incredible women had to say, and stick around until the end to see them in an amazing video. This piece is as much for those under 60 as it is for those above. Because the future of your sex life doesn't have to be a question mark.