What TV & Movies Got Right (& Wrong) About Moving To NYC

So you're thinking of moving to New York? Good idea! It's one of the best cities in the world. But before you pack a suitcase and show up at Port Authority, let's do some fact-checking about what life here will really be like.
For the most part, films and TV have done a hell of a job romanticising the Big Apple. And that's just fine, because it is a desirable place to live. But you should know that not every day is plucked from the life of Carrie Bradshaw. You'll have days when you'll discover an insanely scary looking pest, as in How I Met Your Mother. And you'll learn that local wildlife knows no boundaries. We're talking pigeons eating your lunch right out of your hands. Don't worry. It's all part of the fun.
Ahead, what TV and film got right — and incredibly wrong — about making it in New York, from a native New Yorker.