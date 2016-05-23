Adele and her cat-eye, J. Lo and her glow, Kim K and her contour — some celebs have their signature looks down pat and are rarely seen without them. Tonight, at this year's Billboard Music Awards, we caught a rare glimpse of a celebrity sans her trademark. Who was it, you ask? None other than Gwen Stefani.
Stefani, who we're pretty sure has rocked a red lip and cat-eye since she was born, walked onstage wearing nude (nude!!!) glossy lips, tons of highlighter, and very little eye makeup. But that wasn't the only thing the singer changed up tonight — instead of sporting her usual high-pony and pompadour, Stefani opted for long, wavy strands.
We have to admit, we (and the entire Twittersphere) barely recognised the singer during her performance with Blake Shelton. And, with that came a lot of opinions. Some fans loved the change and others had less kind words to say. But here's the thing: hair and makeup are a form of self-expression, and Gwen — along with everyone else for that matter — should feel free to experiment with their look in whatever way makes them happy.
What do you think of Stefani's award-show look?
What do you think of Stefani's award-show look?
