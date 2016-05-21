Miley's Dad Shares His Role In Her Wedding To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, appeared on E! News and, of course, correspondent Carissa Culiner had to ask if he could confirm Miley and Liam's engagement. After all, she is wearing what appears to be an engagement ring. That ring isn't just any old engagement ring, either. It looks a lot like the ring that Liam gave her the first time the two were engaged.
If the proud father knows anything official, he isn't sharing any details. "Here's what I do know: They're so happy. That's the main thing."
Cyrus is clear about one thing, however. He's down for whatever if they do make it official. "If any of my kids decide they are going to have a wedding of any kind, whatever role they want me to play, I'll be there," he says. From butler to the officiant, Billy Ray is up for it.
So, who knows? Maybe someday, Miley and Liam will tie the knot with her dad doing the honors.
