The teen goth has been a valuable staple of the teen drama (or comedy) for decades. Sometimes, they're just part of one of the many background cliques. A familiar face in the halls to give viewers a sense of recognition: "Hey, they look just like that one group of fingerless lace glove lovers who went to my school!"
Sometimes, they're filling the all-important role of the rebel. The kids who don't care if denim miniskirts and blonde highlights are in. The goths wear the kind of clothes that speak to their aesthetic.
So, to celebrate World Goth Day today, take a moment to remember the teen goths of your favourite movies: the ones who inspired you to try out the thick black eyeliner and black nail polish — even if it was only for a day.